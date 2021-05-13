Hailey Bieber looks unbelievable in stunning pink sequined dress

Hailey Bieber was a knockout in a beautiful pink sequined dress as she showed off her glam process for an event like the Met Gala.

Hailey stunned in the beautiful frock, as she gave fans a glimpse inside her world as makeup and hair artists tended to her.

The star promoted the video on her Instagram Stories, and thanked her glam squad, which consisted of hairstylist Jen Atkin, stylist Maeve Reilly and makeup artist Denika Bedrossian.

"Remember when we used to have big events and go places?" the model asked her 1.04 million followers.

"Today, my glam squad and I are showing you all the process of what goes into getting ready for a big and glamorous event like the Met Gala."

She added: "Watch us have fun and share our tips and insights as we get all dressed up with nowhere to go!"

The star is very close with her glam squad

Hailey revealed how close she was with her glam team, with makeup artist Denika having worked with the model since she was 18, and who was also the person who did the makeup for her wedding to Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Hailey has been working with stylist Maeve since she was 19 and revealed that Jen also did her hair for her wedding.

Many fans fell in love with the video, particularly with the way that Hailey was with her glam team. "I feel like Hailey is a positive energy to be around," wrote one. "The way she treats and talks to her team and friends is amazing."

Another added: "Hailey must be a really good person considering the length of the relationship between her and them."

Hailey's team got her all glammed up

The model recently wowed fans as she wore an incredible pink bikini and even her husband was swooning.

Justin sang his wife's praises in a separate Instagram post, while other celebs flocked to compliment Hailey on her incredible look.

"You are so beautiful!!!", Khloe Kardashian wrote, while singer Normani added "beautiful". A follower chimed in, "Are you kidding meeee. This is everything!"

