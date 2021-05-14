Catherine Zeta-Jones is gorgeous in silky pink jumpsuit – fans react The wife of Michael Douglas even matched her lipstick

Catherine Zeta-Jones had fans saying the same thing after she shared a gorgeous new photo on Instagram.

The Chicago actress looked stunning in a silky pink jumpsuit, which she matched perfectly to her pretty pink lipstick from her Casa Zeta-Jones lifestyle brand.

Catherine's hair was styled in effortless loose waves and she wore touches of pink on her eyes and cheeks in keeping with her pastel colour scheme.

Posing on the edge of a couch as she touched up her lips, Catherine gave a cheeky wink to the camera as she sang the praises of her brand's lipstick in the caption.

"Quick little touch-up of my Primrose @casazetajones Lip Color on set," she wrote.

Many fans agreed that Catherine's lipstick is one of the best on the market, with one commenting: "I love this lipstick!!! Already panicking when it runs out! Purchased back-ups." "One of my most favorite lipstick color and matches to everything else," wrote another.

Catherine looked gorgeous in her silky jumpsuit

Others were simply blown away by Catherine's age-defying beauty, with a third writing: "You're so pretty!" A fourth added: "Gorgeous beauty, wonderful soul."

Earlier this week, the wife of Michael Douglas left fans in a tizzy again after flashing her endless legs in a blue floral maxi dress that featured double splits.

Posing in front of a floor-length mirror in her "casa", the 51-year-old wore her hair down in curls and swung the skirt of the dress around, revealing that there were thigh-high splits to show off your legs.

Catherine's dress is from her Casa Zeta-Jones brand

Fans were quick to comment on the fun post, calling her "gorgeous" and sharing heart-eye emojis.

Catherine's Casa Zeta-Jones collection "was designed and curated to be everything you need to transform your world into a thing of beauty" and offers a mix of ready-to-wear clothing, beauty, homeware, and even coffee.

