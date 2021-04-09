Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in glamorous throwback photo We've got our eyes on her dashing co-star…

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked so glamorous in a special throwback photo from The Darling Buds of May. The actress shared the photo on her Instagram to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the popular British TV show that first aired in 1991.

The Welsh star, best known for her iconic role as Velma Kelly in Chicago, can be seen posing elegantly on a Vespa alongside dashing Scottish co-star, Steven Brand.

Donning a pastel patterned dress with net petticoat and matching headscarf, Catherine looks almost unrecognisable in the 1950's scene. The star wore elegant white heels and held a chic cream handbag whilst her co-star looked adoringly at her. What a glamorous throwback!

Reminiscing on her time playing Mariette in the comedy series, the 51-year-old wrote: "TBT! Me on a Vespa, with a cute 1950’s outfit. Oh, and a handsome co-star. Perfick!"

Fans were quick to comment with their favourite memories of the show, with one writing: "I'm binging the whole series right now, it's fantastic! Real feel-good viewing." Another sweetly shared: "One of my favourite eras! So much fun!"

Another adoring fan said: "What a 'perfick' way of celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Darling Buds Of May first airing on the British TV (even if it was yesterday). Forever in love with your Mariette, Cath!"

What a "perfick" throwback!

It's not the first time this week that the star has shared a glamorous transformation, as she recently shared some behind the scenes snaps for her latest cover shoot.

The actress currently resides in NYC in a luxury apartment with husband Michael Douglas, and their two children, Dylan and Carys.

