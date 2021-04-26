Catherine Zeta-Jones wears surprising silk outfit to watch the Oscars

Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed the 93rd Academy Awards from the comfort of her own home, and the Welsh star donned a silk outfit for the occasion – her finest pair of pyjamas!

REVEALED: Oscars 2021: See the full list of winners

Just before the Oscars took place, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a selection of photographs featuring her past red carpet looks. From a red Versace number that she wore in 1999 right through to 2013's Zuhair Murad dress with golden sequins. Then, Catherine concluded with her look for Sunday's Oscars show – a pair of silk pyjamas that she was sporting at home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her massive walk-in closet

The actress appeared to be makeup free in the black-and-white selfie which also showed her voluminous locks hanging loosely on her shoulders.

Earlier in the week, Catherine shared another snap from inside her luxury home, with another casual ensemble. The star's striking outfit included patterned pumps, a simple navy T-shirt and a pair of stunning navy and white striped trousers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore her pjs to watch the Oscars

RED CARPET: The show-stopping looks that made us swoon on Hollywood's biggest night

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley glows in plunging gold dress to join virtual Oscars celebrations

Meanwhile, on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, many stars had ultra-glamorous looks, including Zendaya's eye-catching yellow dress, Reese Witherspoon's stunning red gown and Halle Berry's gorgeous purple Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The star also showed off some of her past red carpet looks

The Oscars are the most prestigious night in Hollywood. From red carpet glamour to dramatic speeches, outfit faux pas and *that* iconic selfie – the annual awards show is always a night to remember. Usually held in February, the ceremony was pushed back by two months this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine often shares snaps within her grand home

The production has had to adhere to many COVID-secure rules, including limiting members of the audience to just 170 - a far cry from the thousands that would usually fill one venue. Attendees are also required to take at least three COVID-19 tests ahead of the night and have their temperatures taken at the door before entry is permitted.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.