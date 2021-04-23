Catherine Zeta-Jones lounges in luxurious home in eye-catching stripes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Catherine Zeta-Jones stunned fans on Thursday as she shared a picture to her social media wearing a pair of bold, black and white patterned pumps.

The Welsh star could be seen lounging on her impressive sofa in the snap, showing off her home's stunning artwork.

Posting the picture to her Instagram, Catherine wrote: "Kicking my feet up!! @casazetajones @butterflytwists".

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one writing: "You look great", while another said: "Very pretty and stylish (oh, and your furniture also looks very nice)."

The actress paired her patterned pumps with a simple navy T-shirt and some stunning navy and white striped trousers.

Catherine looked stunning in the striped trousers

The shoes are part of her collaboration with vegan footwear brand Butterfly Twists, and they are still available online. At an affordable price of £55, we recommend snapping them up before they sell out!

The shoes are called the Casa Olivia style, and are part of Catherine's 12-piece collection with the brand. They feature a crafted woven texture and a bold black and white chevron print, perfect for pairing with white jeans this summer!

Olivia ballet flats, £55, Butterfly Twists

The star wore her hair in relaxed waves for the photo, and sported a subtle smokey eye and a dark pink lip, looking as gorgeous as ever as she lounged on a large cream sofa, which was decorated with matching cushions.

Catherine recently shared a gorgeous beach photo of her daughter Carys, whom she shares with husband and actor Michael Douglas.

The doting mum-of-two took to Instagram to post a rare picture of her lookalike daughter, who was wearing a chic swimsuit as she stared out to sea, makeup-free and sporting natural beach hair.

Catherine shared the image of her daughter on her 18th birthday

Catherine wrote a sweet birthday tribute, which read: "Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me.

"At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom outnumbers your years. Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable.

"I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama."

