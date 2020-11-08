We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden left fans amazed on Saturday after she shared a photo of herself in a sheer black dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite designers, Temperley London.

GALLERY: Amanda Holden's homes are like nothing we've ever seen - take a tour

Styled by Karl Willett, the Britain's Got Talent star posed in a lift wearing the crystal-embellished midi dress, which featured a high neckline, long sleeves and a flared skirt.

The silk frock, which costs £5995, appears to come with a matching black slip underneath, which Amanda chose to ditch in favour of a more daring look. She simply added a black bra and high-waisted underwear, showing off her long toned legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares 5 genius style lessons

To finish off her glam outfit, Amanda paired it with gold René Caovilla heels and wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style.

The BGT star looked stunning in a silk Temperley London dress

"Going up!!!" the Heart Radio star, 49, joked in the caption. She was quickly showered with praise from her followers, with Alesha Dixon among the first to comment: "Love this honey!" Kate Thornton added: "That dress is a keeper! Love it x," while a third wrote: "Wow! Just wow! You look incredible Amanda."

RELATED: Amanda Holden's thigh-skimming mini dress is a hit with fans

Crystal-embellished dress, £5,995, Temperley London @ Farfetch

This comes after her stylist Karl recently teased followers about Amanda's secret new project, captioning an image of the star: "Exciting things ahead for @noholdenback." In the photo, which was also shared by Amanda on Halloween, she could be seen wearing a black sequinned mini dress from David Koma.

Amanda also looked glam in a green sparkly dress as she teased her new project

Meanwhile, Amanda also modelling another frock from the designer on Friday, which featured a sparkly green skirt and a panelled black top. She wrote: "Grateful to be filming and cannot wait for you to be able to watch next year! Appreciate being able to continue working with every bit of covid safety you could think of!!! #wecandothis."

If her last few outfits are anything to go by, then Amanda's new project is set to be a very glamorous one. We can't wait to see more of her dazzling looks!

READ: Amanda Holden's glittery green dress causes a serious stir

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.