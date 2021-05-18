JLo's viral TikTok Coach bag now has matching pool slides - and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Coach’s Pillow Tabby handbag has become a bit of an obsession for fashionistas looking to amp up their wardrobes in a unique way for spring and summer.

Jennifer Lopez was first spotted rocking the puffed bag in one of the brand’s campaigns in February, with the Hustlers star first putting it on the map when she struck a pose holding a giant faux version of a pink one in a snap Coach shared on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez first rocked Coach's popular Tabby handbag in February

Then, the bag hit TikTok - and the Tabby craze went even wilder. TikTok star @dailyfashionfinds called J.Lo’s pink Taffy the "bag of the year" in a post, and the video quickly went viral.

Coach Pillow Tabby handbag, $485, Coach

Now, Coach has released a cozy pool slide that matches the bag - and we want all of the colors in our closet right now. The best part - they’re only $85 - and you can buy them on Coach and Amazon.

Coach Ulla slides, $85, Amazon

The Coach Ulla Slides have a pillowy textured band - just like the bag - and they’re topped with Coach’s signature ‘C’ logo, which means you can make a style statement in a very comfy shoe.

As a bonus, the slides come in the same colors as the Pillow Tabby colorways: pink, purple, black, and white. So, you can mix or match the hues with your handbag too.

Coach’s launch of the new sandal is right on time, considering pool slides have been trending as of late - and will still continue to be as summer officially hits. Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted wearing plush slides with athleisure looks in the past few months, for example.

Kendall Jenner can't stop wearing her Yeezy pool slides

Kendall has rocked her forest-green Yeezy slides countless times, and Bella has sported Yeezy slides too, with both styling them with socks.

Consider Coach’s version the cute version of what has been deemed ‘the ugly sandal’ that Hollywood is obsessed with.

