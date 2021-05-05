Carol Vorderman wows fans in leggings and skintight top in glamorous post-workout photo The glam star loves keeping fit

Carol Vorderman showed off her stunning figure – and her pride in her exercise regime – in a new photo on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the star had shared several clips from her walk around her Bristol hometown in the sun.

Then she shared a short video revealing that she'd arrived at her local gym.

Afterwards, the maths whiz posted a photo which showed that she'd been busy lifting weights – we're impressed!

The glam 60-year-old posed for the picture wearing leggings and a body-con long-sleeved top.

Carol had her hands on her hips and wore her long wavy hair loose as she smiled next to one of the machines in her gym.

The presenter and author was no doubt glad to get back to working out outside her home after setting up a gym in her living room during lockdown.

As she's chronicled on social media, Carol has spent a lot of time over the last few months improving her fitness and building muscle.

Carol has kept fans updated on her fitness routine

Last month, she spent some time in Wales, where she grew up, having fun at the beach.

The star posted a series of photos and videos from her time in the water, as she splashed around with her wellies on!

The former Countdown co-host shared a stunning selfie which showed that she was dressed for her day at the beach in a very flattering, body-con outfit.

The glamorous brunette donned a black figure-hugging polo neck top over white and black patterned leggings which emphasised her toned legs.

The star's weightlifting has clearly been paying off

She also wore sunglasses and beamed as she sat on the back of a white sofa.

Her followers were quick to share their approval for her look, with several simply posting fire emojis in response.

Others added: "Loving the leggings," "Gorgeous," and: "You look amazing."

A few days previously, the mum-of-two showed off her stunning figure in a snap which showed her wearing sunglasses and a khaki bikini.

Carol captioned the photo: "Happy SUN-day... can't wait for summer... I think it's going to be one to remember."

