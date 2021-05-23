Salma Hayek dazzles in sheer blue dress The actress looks so glam!

Salma Hayek wowed her fans on Sunday when she shared an incredible behind-the-scenes glimpse from her recent photoshoot. The glamorous actress took to Instagram to post a short video clip taken as she covered Variety.

The stunning video showed the star posing in a sheer blue dress with a deep V-neck and matching tights.

She sat cross-legged and pouted as a fan gently blew her dress and hair, and Salma couldn't have looked more lovely.

She captioned the clip simply: "#behindthescenes @variety" and her followers rushed to share their love for the video in the comment section.

"Beautiful and magnificent," one wrote, while another added: "Another great photoshoot."

"Beauty in blue," commented a third, adding three blue heart emojis.

Several of the Frida star's other fans shared their approval by posting rows of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Salma looked stunning in the new photo shoot video

The video was taken from one of the looks Salma wore on the inside of the magazine, which also included a red lace dress.

For the cover, she rocked more masculine tailoring, however, as she looked fierce on the cover of the publication in a white jumpsuit with matching heels which she accessorized with a bold red lip and a serious expression.

The star explained in the accompanying interview that she was still recovering from a difficult year, which saw her seriously ill with COVID-19.

The star is still recovering from her battle with COVID-19

The 54-year-old, who had not previously discussed her battle, shared with the magazine that she spent seven weeks isolated in a room within her house and was even put on oxygen, confessing that at one point her breathing was so bad that her doctors "begged me to go to hospital".

The mother-of-one also admitted that even a year later, she hasn't fully regained the energy she used to have.

However, she was clearly glad to have been able to take part in the photoshoot.

She captioned an earlier photo of her cover by expressing her gratitude for the "super cool photos".

