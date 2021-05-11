Salma Hayek receives outpouring of support following emotional message The Bliss actress had something important to say

Salma Hayek made an impassioned plea on social media on Tuesday and fans flocked to show their support.

The Frida actress, 54, posted an emotional message which resonated with her Instagram fans.

MORE: Salma Hayek captivates with platinum blonde hair

Salma simply posted a photo of a dandelion losing its seeds in the wind and wrote: "94 people dead and 236 injured in recent shootings in the US over the last weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive. How I wish for a time when precious life is respected all around the world."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals she was told her career would die after thirty

Her fans responded with messages of, "amen," and "copy that," with many others posting heart emojis.

Several more made reference to the recent heartbreaking shootings in Russia too and prayed for an end to gun crime.

MORE: Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz wow in white swimsuits

READ: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

Salma is a mum-of-one and wants her daughter, Valentina, to grow up in a safer world.

Salma has been saddened by the amount of gun crime in the US

The star's post was in stark contrast to the one she shared over the weekend to celebrate mother's day.

Salma - whose daughter is 14 years old - posted a photo of herself with a baby bump, when she was pregnant with her only child.

The actress is happily married to Valentina's father, Francois-Henri Pinault, who she tied the knot with in 2009.

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in a crop top with sky high heels and does tequila shots

MORE: Salma Hayek makes shameless bikini body confession

Salma and Francois have a daughter together who is now 14

She previously opened up about her relationship with Francois when she told Allure: "[Francois] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."

Before they got married, she said she told the French billionaire: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."

Salma continued: "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.' "Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.