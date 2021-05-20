Salma Hayek stuns fans with red lace dress in new photoshoot The star looked sensational!

Salma Hayek has posed up a storm on the cover of Variety and she looked incredible in a series of divine pictures.

The Frida star posted a look inside the magazine, where she showed off her many different styles.

Although the red lace dress was one of the most stunning looks, the star also looked fierce on the cover of the publication in a white jumpsuit with matching heels.

WATCH: Salma Hayek dances in lace dress

In the article, titled 'Pulling No Punches', the star's beauty was unmatched as she stared at the camera in her red lace dress while posing in front of a fireplace.

Another look saw her partially covering her face in a blue sheer dress, as she modelled in front of a jungle-style wallpaper.

Salma was full of admiration for the team that worked on her, dedicating the entirety of her post's caption to thanking them, especially for the "super cool photos".

The resulting photos left fans speechless, as many were only able to post emojis to show their love for her post.

Salma stunned in a variety of looks

Popular emojis included hearts, heart eyed faces and clapping.

In the interview, Salma confessed that she was still recovering from a near-fatal battle with COVID-19. The star admitted that at one point her breathing was so bad that doctors "begged me to go to hospital".

The mother-of-one, who kept her battle a secret until now, spent seven weeks isolated in a room within her house and was even put on oxygen.

The star, 54, also admitted that even a year later, she hasn't fully regained the energy she used to have.

The actress admitted to a near-fatal battle with COVID-19

Salma's 14 million Instagram fans will be surprised to hear of her battle as the Hitman's Bodyguard star has been a constant source of entertainment to them during the pandemic.

Salma has kept her fans amused by sharing funny throwback pictures of her and her celebrity friends, including Penelope Cruz and Jennifer Aniston, and countless holiday snaps of herself, some showing her looking stunning in swimwear and others featuring her husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault.

Salma has been married to François-Henri, a French businessman, since 2009.

The pair celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary in February in Italy, which has a special place in their hearts as it was the venue for their second wedding just a few months after their first.

