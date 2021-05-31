Alex Jones highlights 'growing' baby bump in the perfect floral midi dress

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones pulled out another gorgeous maternity look over the Bank Holiday weekend as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in the perfect floral midi dress.

The One Show host, who is expecting her third child with her husband Charlie Thomson, posed for a selfie side-on, highlighting her protruding bump. Beaming as she snapped the photo and holding a hand under her tummy, she captioned the post: "Growing."

Alex, 44, looked radiant in the Oliver Bonas frock, which is currently retailing for £75 on the store's official website.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals hilarious parenting fail

The Patched Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress features billowing three quarter length sleeves, a calf-skimming length and a relaxed A-line fit. The statement patched floral design has pink, blue and black tones while the dress is finished with a floaty tiered hem. It's available in sizes six to 18.

Alex has been nailing her maternity wardrobe and has been recently dressing her bump in an array of pretty frocks, from an angelic white mini dress to another gorgeous floral number, this time by Oasis. Other winning maternity looks we've seen the pregnant TV star in include her Breton striped Boden dress and her khaki green military-style jumpsuit.

Alex showed off her growing bump

The presenter shares sons Kit, two, and his big brother Teddy, four, with her husband Charlie. It's been a special time for the family who are set to welcome their new addition later this summer.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this month, Alex said: "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise. We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

Patched floral print tiered midi dress, £75, Oliver Bonas

Correcting herself, Alex continued: "It's that classic thing of, we met a little bit later than I bargained for than when I was in my early twenties. I just thought I've been really lucky to have two healthy boys - fantastic, that's our unit.

"And I suppose I always thought, had we started sooner, three would have been lovely. But I never thought it was going to be an option for us. So yeah, it's really special."

