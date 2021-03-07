Davina McCall rocks black lacy dress for new TV appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Davina McCall fans may have been disappointed to see the end of The Masked Singer, which saw the TV star don some stunning outfits, but she returned to our screens on Saturday night looking just as glamorous as ever.

For her appearance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, the 53-year-old wore a black midi dress from Reformation, complete with a fitted bodice, delicate spaghetti straps and a sheer lace trim.

Known as the 'Ronan Dress', Davina's frock costs £‌300 and comes in both ivory and black.

Posing for an Instagram photo, Davina thanked her glam squad, writing: "Omg ... @itvtakeaway another bucket list tick ... loved it so much. Just want to thank everyone that took part you were so patient with me. Thank you @antanddec and I love you @thebodycoach . Thank you to @mdlondon and @cherylphelpsgardiner for making me feel amazing x dress by @reformation and shoes @tamaramellon."

To finish off her look, Davina added black heels from Tamara Mellon and a pop of colour with her bold red lipstick, while her partner and hairstylist Michael Douglas tousled her hair into an elegant updo, keeping some strands loose to frame her face.

Her fans quickly reacted to the post, with many complimenting both her outfit and her entertaining appearance on the ITV show. Melissa Odabash simply wrote: "So chic," while another remarked: "You were amazing... And you looked absolutely sensational, such incredible beauty."

A third added: "Fantastic! We laughed so much! Looking good as always."

Davina also sported several stunning outfits on The Masked Singer, including a blue sequinned frock from Galvan London, a silky white polka dot dress from Retrofête and a sheer Amanda Wakeley dress layered over black underwear.

The TV star previously told You Magazine that she doesn't let age impact her fashion choices.

"I am a woman in her 50s who still wants to wear gorgeous underwear," she said, before adding: "I’ve got cellulite. I have loose skin from having babies. But I’m still going to wear great underwear because I’m old enough not to care.

"What makes you attractive is to get to the point where you actually feel comfortable in your own skin, however old that skin is."

