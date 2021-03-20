Davina McCall wows in flirty figure-fitting dress The star looked stunning for the Red Nose Day telethon

Davina McCall wowed viewers with her stunning Comic Relief look on Friday evening. The presenter joined an all-star line-up of hosts including Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry for the annual Red Nose Day charity extravaganza, looking lovely in a one-shouldered red dress.

DISCOVER: Davina McCall's chic wedding look was inspired by Victoria Beckham – see photo

The TV star looked truly sensational as she took to the stage in the figure-hugging midi dress which featured gold chain detailing and fell just below her knees.

Davina accessorised her ensemble with a pair of gold heels and styled her hair in a chic updo. She finished her look off with matching red lips.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall unveils the contents of her fridge

The former Big Brother presenter shared a closer look at her outfit on Instagram Stories on Saturday, where she revealed that the stunning dress was from designer brand Givenchy and her heels were Sophia Webster. "Last night's look dress from @givenchyofficial, shoes @sophiawebster" she wrote, as she tagged her glam team. "Make up @cherylphelpsgardner, hair @mdlondon for @comicrelief".

READ MORE: Davina McCall reveals what's in her fridge

Davina has been making some seriously bold style statements of late. Over the course of her time on the latest series of The Masked Singer, Davina modelled an array of incredible dresses.

Davina wowed in the figure-fitting dress

Who could forget her floor-length, blue sequinned gown for the show finale? Another particularly memorable outfit choice as her white satin thigh-split dress from Retrofête.

Davina looked gorgeous in the 'Marlene' dress, which was embellished with crystals with a cowl-neck and thigh-split, but she was later forced to defend her outfit choice.

Davina recently caused a stir in a white thigh-split dress

The TV favourite was subjected to online abuse after one Twitter user claimed she was too "old" to wear the skimpy dress.

RELATED: Davina McCall talks split from husband Matthew Robertson

The harsh tweet read: "Old over sun-kissed woman should cover up... stunning dress but not for the wrinkly crinkly... demure for the mature."

Down-to-earth Davina took it in her stride, retorting: "Really sorry. Absolutely no chance of demure over here Sue... growing old disgracefully is far more fun."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.