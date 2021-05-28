Sofia Vergara stuns fans in magenta pink dress in America's Got Talent promo AGT is back!

Sofia Vergara has rocked a stunning magenta pink dress and wowed fans, ahead of the return of America's Got Talent.

In a new promo video, the actress rocks a strapless dress with a sparkling diamante detailing across the shoulder. Using a series of emojis, including a diamond and fire, to caption her post, fans were quick to comment with their love for Sofia and the show.

"You're the most beautiful woman in the world of course I will watch AGT," shared one fan as another simply wrote: "Unreal."

WATCH: Sofia Vergara teases three days until AGT

Sofia joined the judging panel on AGT last season and it was certainly an eventful debut! Heidi Klum was forced to briefly step away following a COVID-19 scare, and Simon Cowell missed most of the series after breaking his back following a bike accident.

This season will see Sofia, Heidi and Simon be joined by comedian Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews will host.

The Colombian star recently returned to Los Angeles after a getaway at her luxurious holiday home, where she soaked up the sun with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and their pet Chihuahua.

Sofia returns for a second year

The couple have been married since 2015 and delight fans when they post snapshots of themselves together.

Sofia has rocked some seriously chic outfits in the years since they tied the knot but her wedding dress can't be forgotten.

Sofia recently returned from a tropical break

Grazia recently reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

The breathtaking dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic skirt with billowing train.

