Kelly Ripa's stand-in turns heads with incredible floral top

Ali Wentworth has returned to screens as a temporary replacement on Live with Kelly and Ryan while Kelly Ripa is unavailable, and she turned heads with her incredible outfit.

Kelly was attending "college duties" with her youngest son Joaquin, who recently attended his high school's prom.

Ali has previously stood in for Kelly when she became unavailable, and this time the presenter turned heads in a beautiful floral top.

WATCH: Ali Wentworth turns heads in floral skirt as she fills in for Kelly Ripa

"Tune in now for guest cohost @therealaliwentworth!" the official Instagram account for Live with Kelly and Ryan announced.

And fans were over the moon that Ali was standing in for Kelly, with many calling her hosting "hilarious" and wishing that she'd have her own show.

But others found themselves transfixed on her outfit. "Beautiful," one mused, while a second posted: "Looking great Ali and Ryan."

Others were left speechless by her hosting, and they left plenty of heart emojis in the comments.

Ali has stood in for Kelly on several occasions, including back in March, and she distracted fans with the most incredible red pumps and a beautiful blouse.

Fans loved Ali's look

The host completed the look with one of the biggest trends for spring - florals - with a coral floral puff-sleeved blouse that she paired with trousers.

Fans raved about the Search Party actress's outfit when the show uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of her strutting to her seat in it.

"Love your blouse Ali, and I always enjoy when you fill in," one wrote. "Ali how do I buy that blouse?" another asked.

Although Kelly is helping Joaquin with his college duties, she'll be no doubt thrilled that her husband Mark Consuelos has returned from Vancouver after filming for Riverdale.

Over the weekend, Mark shared some photos of his and Kelly's daughter, Lola, 19, who helped him with grilling the family's food.

Kelly missed the show to be on "college duties" with son Joaquin

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many full of compliments for Lola: "She is so stunning," one wrote, while another added: "Beautiful daughter and dad."

A third added: "Your kiddos are a perfect mixture of you and your wife."

Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, and their kids have grown up making regular appearances on Live.

