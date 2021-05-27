Rachel Riley shows a hint of her blossoming baby bump in stunning new picture The Countdown star is pregnant with her second child

Rachel Riley looks positively glowing in her latest social media picture. The Countdown star, who is expecting her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev, posed for a sweet selfie showing a hint of her baby bump.

"#NewProfilePic the outie has returned," she joked on Twitter. Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "AWESOME! The clock is ticking... just like on Countdown!"

Another remarked: "You look wonderful as always!" A third post read: "Congratulations on your 2nd pregnancy Rachel! You're positively glowing and are so beautiful."

Rachel, 35, is already a doting mum to 16-month-old Maven. She met her future husband Pasha when they were partnered up on Strictly in 2013, and announced her pregnancy with Maven in May 2019.

One month later, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl in December 2019.

The TV star announced her second pregnancy in April - at the time, she posted a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram for "fertility".

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... " She added: "And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Countdown star Rachel revealed she would love to expand her family. "Yeah I think we'd like another one," she shared.

"Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"

