Rachel Riley inadvertently managed to take two years off her age this week!

The Countdown star took to Twitter to share a screengrab of a profile made about her, and, while it correctly identified her parents as Christopher and Celia Riley, it listed her age as 33 – not 35.

"Aaah close enough," Rachel joked in the caption, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Her followers were quick to react to the gaff with one joking, "Fancy getting the maths wrong about someone who is mostly famous for……. Maths." A second wrote: "I was born in 86 too, I'm saying I'm still 33 and using this as evidence!" And a third admitted: "I still always start saying 'twent… no thirty three' because my subconscious refuses to accept that I have aged."

Aaah close enough 😂 pic.twitter.com/HxkHDOHtLa — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) May 11, 2021

Rachel joked about her age in a new Twitter post

Rachel was in fact born in January 1986 and is 35 years old. She is currently pregnant with her second baby with husband Pasha Kovalev – a younger sibling for their 16-month-old daughter Maven.

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered up on Strictly in 2013, and announced her first pregnancy in May 2019. One month later, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming little Maven on 15 December 2019.

The Countdown star pictured with her baby daughter, Maven

Pasha recently spoke to HELLO! to share his excitement at becoming a father of two. "Before Maven was born, I couldn't picture having one baby, and now I can't picture having two," the 41-year-old confessed.

"But when I hold my second child for the first time, probably with Maven next to me, I'm sure I will feel a wide range of emotions that I could never have imagined."

He added: "We are very happy. We wanted to have another child close to Maven, so they wouldn't have much of an age gap."

