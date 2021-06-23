Kylie Jenner looks sensational in crop top and leggings She looked amazing!

Kylie Jenner never goes wrong when she chooses her fashion, and her latest ensemble has proven just that as the reality TV star looked amazing.

The star uploaded a small clip of her incredible look onto her Instagram Stories, which consisted of a dark grey crop top and some black leggings.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner showcases daughter Stormi's insane princess carriage

She finished the look was a white pair of chunky sandals, a choice of footwear that she loved so much she dedicated another slide of her Stories to them.

She also accessorized the look with a beautiful white handbag that featured a unique giraffe print.

"Outfit of the day never looked so good," she captioned her post, and we couldn't have agreed more!

Kylie lives a glamorous life, and back in April she stunned fans with a look inside her private jet – and it featured a hot pink interior.

Pictures of the jet were shared by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's friend, Anastasia Karanikolau aka Stassy, and the snaps showed off the floor-to-ceiling neon details inside the aircraft.

The star looked incredible

Even the plush leather cream seats on the plane have splashes of hot pink on the back of them. In the dreamy snap, Kylie's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, could be seen giving Stassy a hug.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul hasn't revealed whether she bought the private jet or is just renting it, but The Sun reported that she purchased the private plane for $72.8 million during the pandemic and used it for her 23rd birthday celebration in August.

According to the media outlet, the plane is extremely luxe and has a full entertainment suite, master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, crew rest area, closet, and a large storage room for baggage.

In the same month, Kylie also reclined on private jet and showed that she had the ultimate girl boss attire.

Kylie debuted the monochromatic look in a photo that showed her kicking back in a plush ivory seat wearing a crochet-knit blazer paired with crochet-knit pants, and a matching lace-up crochet Dion Lee top.

She really loved her footwear

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul completed the ensemble with gold oversized hoops and matching crochet ivory Magda Butrym pumps. "It's business baby", she captioned the snap.

After Kylie uploaded the snap, fans went wild over it, with one follower writing, "Bossy...and I need this outfit".

Another added, "you've been snapping!", while an additional fan chimed in "this ensemble!!" "You look stunning," said one, while another remarked: "WOW! Blonde hair suits you so much."

