Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her pink private jet - and it’s incredible It's so luxe that it will make your jaw drop.

Kylie Jenner stunned fans when her BFF revealed a glimpse of her ultra-glam private jet - and its hot pink interior.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s longtime friend, Anastasia Karanikolau aka Stassy, shared a photo of it over the weekend on her Instagram Story, which showed off the floor-to-ceiling neon details inside the aircraft.

Kylie's jet is hot pink - and unbelievable!

Even the plush leather cream seats on the plane have splashes of hot pink on the back of them.

In the dreamy snap, Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, could be seen giving Stassy a hug.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul hasn’t revealed whether she bought the private jet or is just renting it, but The Sun reported that she purchased the private plane for $72.8 million during the pandemic last year and used it for her 23rd birthday celebration in August.

According to the media outlet, the plane is extremely luxe and has a full entertainment suite, master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, crew rest area, closet, and a large storage room for baggage.

Kylie stunned in a Magda Butrym suit that could've doubled as loungewear

Kylie also gave fans a glimpse of her private jet when she shared a photo on Instagram last week that showed her lounging in one of the seats - and the chair’s off-white hue happened to coordinate perfectly with her look.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul rocked a Magda Butrym, ivory-hued suit that could’ve doubled as loungewear - a crochet-knit blazer paired with crochet-knit pants, and a matching lace-up crochet Dion Lee top.

Kylie completed the ensemble with gold oversized hoops and matching crochet ivory Magda Butrym pumps. “It’s business baby”, she captioned the snap.

And when you’re handling business via a private jet, it’s only right to make a major girl boss style statement while you’re at it.

