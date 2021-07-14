Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS collection is so incredible it's already selling out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS empire is growing so quickly, it’s tough to keep up!

Right before the Keeping Up With Kardashians star announced the brand’s new collaboration with Kate Moss, she revealed that SKIMS would be the official designer of the Team USA’s Olympics undergarments.

The best part of the announcement? You can wear what all of the athletes will be rocking too, and the pieces are available to shop right now.

The capsule collection includes several pieces including a ribbed scoop tank and ribbed legging

So, as you take in the sporting events when the Olympics kick off on July 23, you can do it in a super cozy way, and lounge on your couch in the brand’s ribbed leggings, sports bras, and more.

We were particularly obsessed with the legging and sports bra combo in the collection. So, we tracked those down on the site.

Olympic Capsule Sleep Bra, $32, SKIMS

Olympic Capsule Rib Legging, $52, SKIMS

The capsule collection launched on Monday, and includes the Rib Legging, Sleep Brief, Sleep Bra, Rib Boxer, Rib Scoop Tank, and Jersey T-Shirt, Sleep Set, and Robe, and all are topped with the American flag and Olympic rings. Some of the pieces also are emblazoned with ‘Team USA’.

The pieces come in four colorways: white, heather gray, sienna, and navy, and sizes range from XXS - 4X per usual. Fans were beyond excited for the SKIMS Olympics drop, so several of the styles and sizes sold out quickly after the collection went live on Monday.

The Olympic capsule collection launched on Monday

But there are still a few left. The brand also told SKIMS lovers on Instagram that they are working on restocking styles and sizes after fans asked if they would be doing so. So, if you don’t see your size, bookmark to shop it and snap it up quickly when it restocks.

As for Kate, Kim revealed on Instagram Tuesday that the supermodel would be the new face of SKIMS with a gorgeous snap that showed her posing in a black bralette and matching black underwear.

Kim Kardashian announced that Kate Moss would be the new face of SKIMS

The fashionista dazzled in more SKIMS lingerie in the post and even went topless in the brand’s sheer leggings.

"Introducing Kate Moss for @SKIMS. I first met @katemossagency in 2014 through Ricardo Tisci, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty - we’ve been friends ever since!," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post. "She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer! [photo by] @donnatrope."

Kim’s girl boss reign is nothing short of inspiring.

