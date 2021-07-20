Christie Brinkley stuns in semi-sheer dress in gorgeous sun-soaked photo

Christie Brinkley has proven time and time again that she can pretty much wear anything and look like a total knockout – and her latest summery snap is no different.

The 67-year-old gave us all the feels on Monday when she shared a beautiful photo of herself in the most stunning white dress to celebrate her cover for Haute Living magazine.

Christie looked radiant in a semi-sheer, tiered white polka dot frock that featured a bardot neckline and thin straps.

Christie Brinkley is gorgeous in green with the cutest accessory

Accentuating her model waist, Christie added a brown rope belt and a pair of strappy heels. She kept her makeup fresh with a glossy lip and pop of blush and wore her golden hair down in loose waves.

Her fans were quick to compliment the star on her glamorous appearance, with one gushing: "Christie, you always look stunning! I love your style! You have the cutest clothes, and you always look incredibly beautiful!!!! Your nickname should be Sunny because of your sunny outlook! It’s as beautiful as you are!"

A second commented: "Love this! So beautiful!" A third added: "I love your dress. Absolutely stunning!"

Christie looked gorgeous in her semi-sheer dress

Christie often posts photos of herself in her glamorous outfits but will also share some breathtaking swimwear snaps too.

Earlier this month, she paid tribute to the "three tiny bits of fabric" for keeping her career afloat for the past 47 years.

Sharing three stunning photos from past Sport Illustrated shoots, she wrote: "Happy #internationalbikiniday‼️ I'm celebrating those 3 tiny bits of fabric that have kept my career a float for some 47 years. (Scroll).

Christie Brinkley delighted fans with a number of bikini photos

"They have strung me along to some of the most beautiful beaches and places in the world. From the #seychellesislands off the coast of #madagascar to #brazil , #mexico #kenya #thebahamas , #westindies #virginislands to the #turksandcaicos.

"I've travelled with wonderful people and had fun adventures along the way so I'm raising a glass of my zero sugar bikini friendly @bellissimaprosecco sparkling Rosé in hopes of tying one on in a gorgeous place again soon… I'm referring to the swimsuit‼️"

Friends and fans loved the mother-of-three's tribute, with Melissa Odabash commenting: "Insane the perfect hourglass body that has not changed you're still an icon." Her daughter Alex added: "YOWZA!" Whilst a fan remarked: "Still the most beautiful woman in the world."

