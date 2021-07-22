Carol Vorderman looks divine in figure-hugging red top The star looked amazing as always!

Carol Vorderman is currently spending her time at her gorgeous Welsh home, and the star has been enjoying her time in her home country.

She's also thrilled fans by sharing her love of paddleboarding, and on Thursday she intended to hit the water again.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off incredible paddleboarding skills

But before making it to the waves, she thrilled fans in a stunning red top that perfectly highlighted her curves.

She paired the red-hot item with a pair of shorts and some red sandals, as she lounged against her sofa that gave her the most beautiful views of the Welsh countryside.

The Countdown star also showed off the results of her intense fitness routines, as she flaunted her incredibly toned legs.

She also uploaded several clips of her paddleboarding, including an exploration inside some caves, and her attempts to paddle with just one arm.

The former Countdown star stunned once again

"Went off on another paddleboarding adventure #Wales yesterday," she wrote. "I just love it...on it most days now and vaguely improving....#paddleboarding #summer."

Her fans were stunned by the incredible photo, and one enthused: "Yes VORDERS darling," and another added: "Gorgeous legs Carol."

Many others called the 60-year-old "gorgeous" and plenty left heart and flame emojis in the comments.

Carol only started learning to paddleboard earlier this month, and she impressed fans when she shared some clips from her first time out.

With her brunette hair left loose around her shoulders and a pair of black shades concealing her eyes, Carol looked every inch the paddleboarding pro in her black wetsuit.

Carol has fallen in love with paddleboarding

Expressing her excitement over taking up the water sport for the first time, Carol remarked: "Living the dream... first time paddleboarding today. Absolutely hooked now.

"We kicked off at 7am... high tide in the harbour #Wales #Warm #WithMyMates... went around the headland... just the most perfect piece of paradise. Stopped on a desolate beach and back hours later for breakfast."

She then joked: "So be warned when you come and stay, I've bought TWO blow up boards from @fatstickboards and you're coming with me."

