Ginger Zee's leggy look in mini-dress gets her husband's seal of approval The TV star looked so youthful

Ginger Zee is thrilled to have her glam squad back after months of DIY makeup and hair and her latest look delighted not just her but her husband, Ben Aaron too.

The Good Morning America meteorologist was radiant when she appeared on set of the TV show in a flowery mini-dress which showed off her toned legs.

Ginger had a post-vacation glow about her in the snapshots she shared on Instagram and Ben was one of the first people to approve. While he didn't comment he did like the images of his wife, along with thousands of others.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's dramatic new look is for a good cause

The mom-of-two wore her hair in a cute half-up, half-down do and teamed her flirty dress with a pair of killer heels.

She captioned the photo: "Here's what you need to know… @fairweatherfaces , @msmerylin and @katepowellstyling taking me to the next level today, also — did you see my #ItsNotTooLate segment on climate/environment? They air every week on our streaming channel @abcnewslive — link in my story."

Ginger's fans adored her outfit and commented: "You are rocking this do," and, "sis what is your secret? You look amazing".

Ginger's look was on point

The star is back in New York after a trip to Lake Tahoe for work and is overjoyed to be back with her husband and their young sons.

The couple are renowned for their fun social media antics but also for supporting one another in their career ventures.

Ginger and Ben recently had another sweet interaction on Instagram when the father-of-two teased his own TV show.

Ginger and Ben share two sons

He beau showed off his dance moves in the footage which looked like the start of The Ben Aaron Show and wrote: "Imagine the possibilities."

While the project is currently just a work of fiction, it's clearly something they're both rooting for as Ginger commented: "I'm lucky I get to see it every day but I know the world needs it."

