Rumer Willis is all legs in thigh-split dress after embracing her 'mama curves'

Rumer Willis looked pretty in pink at the Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has recently returned from a "jungle" vacation and showed off her pre-summer glow in a vivid pink strapless dress that made her look like a Grecian goddess.

Rumer stood out from the crowd as she posed for photos at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

Her eye-catching dress boasted a strapless, sweetheart neckline and softly draped over her self-penned "mama curves".

The romantic frock also highlighted Rumer's long legs thanks to a thigh-high split that revealed her matching pink, peep-toe heels.

She kept her accessories simple with a pearl necklace, gold bracelet, and a gold nose ring, and added subtle gold earrings too.

© Getty Images Rumer exposed her toned legs in her thigh-split dress

Her sun-highlighted hair cascaded down her back in soft beach waves, and she kept her makeup natural to highlight her radiant skin.

Rumer's outing comes after she revealed that she is learning to embrace her changing body following the birth of her daughter, Louetta, in April 2023.

She recently shared a carousel of beautiful bikini photos, proudly displaying her slightly rounder stomach to teach her daughter what "unconditional self-love" looks like.

© Getty Images Rumer looked beautiful in her pink dress

She penned: "It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human.

"I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self-love and acceptance looks like," she added.

Earlier this month, Rumer shared a sweet post to celebrate feeling beautiful. "PSA: (not my birthday just feel stoked that I think I look good at 35)," she wrote alongside a makeup-free photo of herself.

© Getty Images Rumer's dress boasted soft draping detail

"When you wake up at 35 and look in the mirror and [feel] beautiful. It's a day to celebrate," she continued. "Some days I do and some I don't. But I want to celebrate the good ones cause I want Lou to see me celebrating it so she can learn to appreciate herself."

Rumer added: "I feel beautiful in these pictures and I feel like myself without any makeup on and I feel more beautiful every day, especially when I look into my daughters face and I see so much of myself and her."

She concluded: "It helps me love myself a little bit more every day and [for] that I am endlessly grateful."

© Getty Images Rumer feels no pressure to 'snap back' after giving birth

In a recent interview with dailymail.com, Rumer said she felt no rush to 'snap back' to her pre-pregnancy figure.

"What's been amazing is that I feel that having a kid and being postpartum and still breastfeeding has really allowed me the space. Like, I've made no rush to dive in and change anything," she explained.

© Shutterstock Rumer and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

"If anything, I probably eat more freely. I'm still breastfeeding, so anything I take away from myself, I take it away [from my daughter]."

Rumer added: "It's given me a real freedom to allow my body to do whatever it's gonna do."