Jennifer Hudson put on a head-turning display on Thursday when she wore a stunning mini-dress which showed off her fabulous physique.

The Dreamgirls star was attending the reception for her upcoming movie, RESPECT, and her look certainly commanded attention.

Jennifer was radiant wearing the white, long-sleeved dress which she teamed with a pair of cute espadrille sneakers.

While the short garment showed off her killer legs, it had an added detail of a long scarf which Jennifer had draped casually around her.

The actress and singer is playing Aretha Franklin in the biopic about the legendary musician and in the snapshot she was posing with one of Aretha's dresses.

Jennifer's curly bobbed hair looked lovely and she was beaming from ear to ear.

Jennifer is playing Aretha Franklin in the new biopic RESPECT

The mother-of-one famously shed 80lbs after the birth of her son in 2009. She went on a weight loss journey which saw her go from a size 16 to a size 6.

She has managed to maintain her figure with a healthy diet and a little exercise too. Recently she showed off one of her many skills when she shared a video of herself hula-hooping.

The Voice's former judge displayed her toned body and her impressive exercise moves in a boomerang clip she posted on Instagram.

Jennifer knows how to make a statement

Jennifer wowed in a very short bodysuit with a revealing neckline as she swung her hips from side to side to keep the hoop around her waist.

Speaking about her daily routine on Lorraine, she admitted. "I don't have time to do much [exercise].

"I just watch what I eat. I'm very careful and cautious of what I'm eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day.

"Like, OK, eat here, don't eat here. When it's early in the morning, I say, OK, I would've been asleep, so I'm not going to eat. I'm very conscious of what I put in my body."

