Another day and another show-stopping appearance from Carol Vorderman – is there anything she can't wear?

The 60-year-old looked sensational on Friday as she posed for a mirror selfie wearing a corset-style sports bra and figure-flaunting leggings.

Carol flashed her toned abs in the red and black top, which featured thick straps and black drawstring detailing that exposed a hint of her chest.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off her paddleboarding skills

She teamed her eye-catching bra with a pair of skin-tight black leggings as she revealed she has become "hooked" on Paddleboarding.

"Uh huh #hooked. She's off on her board again," she captioned the gorgeous photo on her Instagram Stories.

Carol shared many snaps from her sporting adventure, including one of her wearing a pair of sunglasses with wet hair as she admitted she "fell twice". She also shared an image of her on the board, with her famous derriere stealing the show.

Carol's sports bra was certainly eye-catching

Carol's version of sportswear is no doubt a hit with her fans, but it's not just water sports that she likes to wear tiny tops for – she also wears them when she's mastering her DIY.

On Friday, Carol shared her latest project of building an outdoor storage box, which she did while wearing a triangle bikini top in the blissful Welsh sunshine.

Carol owns a number of quirky crop tops

Carol is currently residing at her second home in Wales, and after deciding she needed somewhere for her paddleboarding equipment, she got to work putting together a flat-packed box.

She joked with her fans: "One of my jobs today… to build the box I bought from Wayfair. What could possibly go wrong?"

Carol smiled for the camera with her work tools, wearing jersey shorts, a nude-coloured bikini top and a pair of oversized sunglasses. She captioned the snap: "Ready for action #screwdriver #bikinibuilder #bloominhothere."

