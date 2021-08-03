Jennifer Aniston’s surprising revelation about Jennifer Lopez is so relatable

File this one under Jennifer Aniston is just like us. As it turns out, she too stans for Jennifer Lopez’s red carpet swagger.

And for good reason. If you’ve ever seen J.Lo on a red carpet, it’s clear she goes into a zone. The Hustlers star nails every pose knows her angles and gives smoldering expressions with her eyes that command attention. It’s incredible to watch - and the Friends star just admitted she’s intrigued by it too.

During an interview with InStyle, the Morning Show star said without hesitation that there is one person she thinks has mastered the red carpet: J.Lo. She continued, "I want to know what gives her the look like she's about to be seething. It's amazing."

Jennifer Aniston said she admires the way J.Lo slays the red carpet

"She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous. She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here,' she continued. "But I don't think she's trying; she fell out of bed that way. She's a performer."

As for Jennifer’s own mastering of the red carpet, she said she’s still figuring it out. "It depends on your stylist, because they go, "Never do this! Always do this!" I'm like, "Well, that feels weird."

J.Lo nails her red carpet poses every time!​​​​​​

"I don't know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can," she continued. "I also try to connect with those people holding cameras. Some of them I've known a long time, so I'll say hello. If I'm having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier."

And when she’s posing with someone else on the carpet, "We clench jaws together, say fake nothings, and make each other laugh eventually!" she quipped.

Red carpet musings aside, Jennifer recently made an exciting announcement with her Friends castmates.

She, along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry simultaneously shared pictures on their Instagram wearing pieces from the first-ever, limited edition cast collection of merch from Friends.

Jennifer and the rest of the Friends cast recently debuted the show's first-ever merch

The pieces will be launched in three "drops," with the first showcasing some of the central cast's favorite moments and lines from the first three seasons.

"For the record… we were SO not on a break! Excited to show you guys some pieces from the first-ever @friends ⁣merch collection," Jennifer wrote in the caption.

The actress even shared a video panning through several of the pieces, including shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, while Smelly Cat played in the background.

A few of the Friends cast members will also be donating half of the proceeds from their pieces to a charity of their choice, with Jennifer donating to the Americares Foundation, Courteney to the LA-based EBMRF, and David to The Rape Foundation.

