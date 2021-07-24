Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston marks special celebration with new photo inside never-ending garden

It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's niece confirmed that her son was born earlier this month on 7 July 2021. Alongside a sweet photo of her and her newborn posted on Friday, she wrote: "Still can't believe I have a baby."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston praises ex-husband Brad Pitt in new video

Eilish - known to her friends and family as Eilie - is the daughter of Jennifer's older maternal half-brother, Hollywood assistant film director John Melick III. Jennifer is also aunt to Eilish's little brother, John Melick IV, and her paternal half-brother Alex Aniston's children Ryan and Kira.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's $21million home is a real-life zen retreat – photos

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares surprising revelation about Friends' costume choices

Jennifer has yet to comment on her niece's arrival on social media. It is not known how close the new mum is to her A-list aunt, as it's believed that they have been on opposing sides of a family feud in recent years.

Jennifer's niece gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month

Back in 2016, after Jennifer's mother, Nancy Dow died at the age of 79, it was discovered that the Morning Show actress had been written out of her will following years of estrangement.

Although she has been married twice - first to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005 and then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017 - Jennifer has famously never had children of her own.

MORE: The Morning Show reveals first full-length trailer for season two - and it looks brilliant

She shared her thoughts on motherhood back in 2016 in an essay for Huffington Post in response to intense media scrutiny over her body, revealing that she "may become a mother some day".

She added: "But I'm not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.