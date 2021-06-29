Jennifer Aniston marks special celebration with new photo inside never-ending garden The Friends star has a sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston was one of the many famous faces to publically celebrate Pride Day on Monday – and she shared the sweetest photo to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram on 28 June, the Friends star posted an adorable picture of her beloved pet dog Lord Chesterfield running in the garden with a rainbow colored ball in his mouth.

"Happy pride," the Rachel Green actress captioned the image, alongside a row of colourful love hearts.

VIDEO: Take a look around Jennifer Aniston's picture-perfect garden

What's more, the picture gave fans another glimpse inside her sprawling backyard, which features a large seating area and picture-perfect palm trees.

Previous photos from inside Jennifer's garden have shown that the spacious outside area also features an enormous pool and a manicured lawn.

Her current house is the first huge solo renovation project she carried out, with the aim of creating a house that worked just as well as a 'zen-like retreat' – and it seems to us that she's achieved that with her five-star hotel-esque backyard.

Jennifer's house also boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views and its own Koi pond. Inside the property, the star has a luxury marble bathroom that opens out to a small terrace so that she can soak up the great outdoors.

The 52-year-old has been enjoying spending more time in her home in the past 12 months during the pandemic.

She opened up about the stunning property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality.

"I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

Other perks of Jennifer's property include a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

