Rebel Wilson highlights 75lbs weight loss in figure-flaunting sportswear The Senior Year star is vacationing in Italy

Rebel Wilson highlighted her slimmed-down physique on Thursday while enjoying some sightseeing during her vacation in Italy.

The 41-year-old looked incredible rocking some skin-tight sportswear, posing up a storm on her Instagram Stories in a pair of black and purple leggings that showed off her toned legs.

Rebel added a lilac long sleeve top, white sneakers and accessorised with a metallic bum bag around her trim waist.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson works up a sweat in unexpected mesh outfit

The star's trip comes after she wrapped filming on her next movie, Senior Year. Rebel certainly knows how to relax in style as on Wednesday she hired a huge yacht for her and her friends.

Once again, she looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, stunning in pale yellow cycling shorts and an oversized sweater as she hung on the ropes on the deck of the boat.

Another image saw her and her pals snapped from above, with them spread out in various poses, including one of them forming the letter 'T'.

Rebel looked gorgeous in her sportswear

Captioning the show-stopping photos, Rebel simply wrote: "Above Deck Mediterranean."

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Lol, you're so cute." A second said: "Looks like you are having a blast. Also, I want your outfit, it looks so comfy."

A third added: "I would give anything to be on that boat!" And a fourth gushed: "You've always been a beautiful soul. Just keep shining."

Rebel has been enjoying a break in Italy

Rebel recently revealed that she has lost even more weight since hitting her target goals after embarking on her 'year of health' in 2020.

Sharing an update on her journey during a Live Q&A on Instagram, Rebel said when asked how much weight she has lost: "I try not to keep track of it too much, but it’s like 70 pounds, 75 pounds, maybe a bit more. Which in kilos, my international audience, is like 30, 35 kilos, close to that."

She added: "So far have not gained any of it back, which is pretty cool, because never in my life have I been able to do that."

