Sarah Jessica Parker wows in unexpected outfit no one saw coming It’s the perfect mix of casual and cool.

Now that Sarah Jessica Parker is back in full Sex and the City Carrie mode, it’s not often that she’s snapped in a low-key ensemble, but such was the case when the iconic on-screen fashionista stepped out in New York City in sweatpants.

The Sex and the City star was snapped heading to set for the franchise’s reboot And Just Like That…wearing the bottoms with a Team USA 2020 jacket and a pair of white Mary Janes from her eponymous shoe line. She accessorized the off-duty look with clear aviator frames and a black backpack.

In natural SJP fashion though, they weren’t your run-of-the-mill cozy pants. The actress was rocking Les Tien sweatpants, and Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and more stars are fans of the brand’s sweatsuits too.

SJP rocked a pair of Les Tien sweatpants, which J.Lo has also been spotting wearing

While the air date of the show hasn't yet been revealed, plenty of photos have emerged of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte showing off their style on set in their beloved New York City - along with other cast favorites such as Steve Brady, Harry Goldenblatt, and Stanford Blatch.

And although we can't wait to find out what our favorite ladies are up to as we rejoin them in their fabulous 50s - we've been dying to know how their unforgettable wardrobes look in 2021, too.

Carrie is reunited with her sequinned Fendi baguette in the new series

SJP already made us swoon when we spotted the return of Carrie's purple sequin Fendi baguette bag in one photo, which was memorably stolen by a style-savvy mugger in season three of the show.

This time around, she paired it with a multicolored sequin dress, platform bronze heels, and a black and white duster.

SJP wowed in a Carolina Herrera skirt

But, fans lost it when a snap popped up showing Carrie reuniting with Mr. Big (Christopher Noth) in a dreamy black bodysuit paired with a whimsical Carola Herrera polka dot skirt.

Those looks alone made our fashionista senses tingle. We can’t wait to see the film!

