Kylie Minogue looks phenomenal in flirty red dress The Spinning Around singer had her fans in a tizzy

Kylie Minogue sent her fans into meltdown after kicking off her weekend in a gorgeous red dress.

The Aussie singer looked beautiful as she posed for a mirror selfie on Friday in her bold frock, which fell off her shoulders and featured a shirred waist.

MORE: Kylie Minogue amazes fans in beautiful jaw-dropping outfit

Swaying from side to side to highlight the floaty fabric, Kylie won rave reviews for the body-skimming number, which she teamed with a pair of shades and strappy heels to boost her petite frame.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue poses in adorable mini dress

Captioning the snap, Kylie wrote: "Sway into the weekend #Lovers."

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Forever beautiful!" A second said: "Omg you are the most beautiful lady on Earth, okay? Okay. Happy weekend Kylie!!!!"

A third added: "Always perfect and brilliant," and a fourth said: "Queen of swaying and love."

MORE: Kylie Minogue looks incredible in beautiful white dress

MORE: Kylie Minogue's luxury London home costs 72x UK average – see inside

Kylie wowed her fans in her flirty red dress

Just one day prior, the singer took a trip down memory lane in honour of Instagram's 'Throwback Thursday', sharing a stunning black and white photo from the music video of her 1992 song Finer Feelings.

The singer wore a series of chic outfits for the music video, including a gorgeous black feathered coat and a beret. And it was this ensemble that she treated fans to, as she shared a snap of her posing up against a wall while drinking out of a plastic cup.

"#FinerFeelings #tbt," is all the star captioned the post, but it was enough to send her fans into a frenzy in the comments as they reminisced about the song.

Kylie's chic throwback delighted fans

One wrote: "My favourite Kylie song ever. Perfection," while another enthused: "Iconic video!!"

Kylie's throwbacks often leave her fans awe-struck, as the Princess of Pop has so many iconic moments to choose from.

Last week, she shared a glorious throwback snap that saw her sporting long flowing hair. "Well, well ... hello hair!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #throwback and #fbf.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.