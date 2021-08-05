Catherine Zeta-Jones looks as sensational as ever in black mini dress There was a four-legged intruder at the star's photoshoot

Catherine Zeta-Jones left fans stunned after she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a special black-and-white photo of herself cuddling her sweet Maltipoo puppy.

The Chicago actress looked incredible in a glamorous black, sleeveless mini dress, which showed off her phenomenal, endless legs.

She appeared to be in a bedroom which had a monochromatic theme, perfectly complementing her stunning dress.

In the post, she dotes on the puppy and stares at him adoringly.

In the caption, the 51-year-old wrote: "We have a Casa Zeta-Jones photoshoot crasher!" followed by paw print emojis.

Casa Zeta-Jones is her homeware brand, which now includes activewear too.

Fans were enamoured by the actress' pet pooch Taylor too, with many commenting on the post with heart-eye emojis.

A fan commented, "OMG I’M IN LOVE" with a red heart emoji.

Another fan wrote: "Your buddy Taylor is the sweetest crasher, so he can interrupt anything he wants. Furry babies are always welcome... love this, Cath!"

And a third simply added: "That's very sweet."

Catherine and her husband, Michael Douglas, have been married for 20 years.

They introduced their new puppy, Taylor Douglas, into their family in 2020 soon after Michael's father, the legendary actor Kirk Douglas, passed away.

Catherine with her "photoshoot crasher" puppy, Taylor

The Spartacus actor died in February 2020, aged 103.

The couple live in Westchester County, New York, with their two children Dylan and Carys. Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought it for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019.

Looking as glamorous as ever

On Wednesday, Catherine also posted a heartwarming video clip of herself and her mum from her vacation home in Majorca, where they had been busy sewing curtains and cushion covers together.

Feeling proud of her hidden talent, she said in the clip, "Well, as you can see, my Mam and have been working like little beavers building a dam."

