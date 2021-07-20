Catherine Zeta-Jones is breathtaking in lace dress as she gives tour around her luxury vacation home The Chicago actress has been staying in Majorca, Spain for several weeks

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been having the time of her life while away in Spain, and it doesn't look like she has any plans to come home anytime soon!

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones displays endless legs in quirky swimsuit video

On Tuesday, the Chicago actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse around her gorgeous vacation home in Majorca – and all eyes were on her outfit.

In the footage, the mother-of-two took fans around her garden as she showed them a punnet of fresh tomatoes she had picked.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones teases exciting news

Catherine looked sensational dressed in a black lace gown, which was accessorised with a diamond necklace and earrings.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones inundated with support from famous family following exciting news

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones does yoga in backless swimsuit onboard luxury yacht

The Hollywood star's brunette hair was styled in a chic updo with a middle parting, and a smokey eye completed her look.

In the caption, Michael Douglas' wife wrote: "Tuesday's Tomatoes! Living off the land…"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look so fabulous!" while another wrote: "You are beautiful." A third added: "Wow – those tomatoes look delicious!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sensational in a black lace dress as she walked around her garden

The Darling Buds of May star has been sharing regular posts on social media during her stay in Spain. On Monday, she shared a fun video of her paddle boarding in the sea, looking sensational in a chic black swimsuit.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' new swimsuit video has some fans concerned

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones puts on leggy display inside extravagant bathroom

The star has been in Majorca since the end of June with her husband Michael and their children Dylan and Carys.

Their vacation home boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

Catherine and Michael Douglas have been in Majorca for several weeks

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside huge garden of Majorca vacation home

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her beauty in ethereal white dress

The family have marked several celebrations while over there too, including Fourth of July, and Michael's Emmy nomination.

Most recently, Catherine revealed some exciting news of her own, announcing the release of her new activewear and footwear line for Casa Zeta-Jones.

Catherine inside her Majorca vacation home

The award-winning actress has been working hard on designing a collection for women looking for elegant and versatile pieces, including stylish vegan sneakers.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' incredible Spanish home has breathtaking sea views - take a look

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention in a robe in kitchen photo

Michael was incredibly proud of his wife, and took to his own Instagram account to pay a public tribute to her following the news.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.