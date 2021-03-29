We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly enjoyed a relaxing stroll at the weekend, and proved she even looks gorgeous and glamorous on her dog walks!

The star sported her skinny jeans, a faux fur gilet and vintage Dior bag for the smiling Instagram snap, which prompted plenty of fans to comment.

"Weekend walks... So happy the clocks go forward tomorrow which means we get an extra hour of daylight and it will still be light at 7:30 pm," she captioned it.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's Strictly style rules

One fan joked: "You look amazing. Wish I looked as good as that when I'm walking my dog!" While another added: "Love those glasses!" Another fan replied: "Loving your outfit."

She looked gorgeous in her skinny jeans

Tess revealed that her chic jacket is a vintage buy, though her Gucci sunglasses are available to buy online, costing £293.

The Strictly Come Dancing host also celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday, and shared another sweet post on Instagram to mark the moment - sharing a snap of her gifts from friends, family and her two daughters.

"Anyone else feeling more positive today? Just reflecting on reasons to be cheerful - post the Monday morning workout, and of course top of the list has to be that we can now meet six friends outdoors (still taking care of course but it’s great news!)," she wrote.

Tess shared a sweet snap of her birthday gifts

"Plus it’s going to be 20 degrees this week, the Easter bunny is coming and today is my birthday which means lots of yummy cake... Thanks ever so much for all the lovely birthday messages; they’ve made my day. Swipe to see why else I'm feeling blessed. Really hope the sun is shining on you today," she added.

Plenty of friends and fans sent their best wishes on the post, including Stacey Dooley, Shirley Ballas and Katie Piper. Happy Birthday Tess!

