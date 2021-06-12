Tess Daly sizzles in strapless bikini for sun-soaked selfie

It may already be warm outside but Tess Daly sent temperatures soaring on Friday after posing in a gorgeous bikini from her Naia Beach swimwear line.

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host soaked up the sun in the garden of her Buckinghamshire home wearing an all-white two-piece beneath a see-through, polka dot cover-up.

Tess looked like the ultimate beach babe in her brand's Gaia bandeau bikini top, which can be worn a number of ways including strapless – like Tess modelled – halter neck, or tied in a bow or around the body.

The matching bikini bottom features a hipster fit and statement NAIA gold circle trim for a further sprinkle of glamour.

Tess also shared a number of photos of her celebrity pals rocking pieces for Naia Beach, including Amanda Holden who was snapped in the white Maia two-piece, and Katie Piper, who looked gorgeous in the black Selene swimsuit.

Captioning her array of beach-worthy snaps, Tess wrote: "Hoping for another scorcher of a weekend The Summer of... wearing our swimwear in the backgarden! Great to see the girls rocking the NAIA pieces @naia_beach! @katiepiper_ @noholdenback @gabbylogan."

Tess looked gorgeous in her bikini - as did her famous friends in their Naia Beachwear

Needless to say, her fans went wild for the dreamy photos, with one writing: "You are looking beautiful Tess!" A second said: "Wow! You all look amazing," and a third added: "Your hubby is one lucky man!"

Tess launched her swimwear line on 15 March after 12 months of hard work.

Ahead of the big reveal, the TV star shared a glimpse behind the scenes of the design process, writing: "I’m so proud of what me and my longtime friend @gayle_x_ have created over the past year and so glad to finally share it with you on March 15th when we launch."

She added: "It’s a collection that was thoughtfully and passionately designed by women for women and we hope you feel beautiful in every piece."

