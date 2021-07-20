Tess Daly shares beautiful bikini snap - and Claudia Winkleman has the best reaction

Grace Lindsay
Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly sent fans wild on Monday when she shared a picture on Instagram wearing a black bikini from beachwear brand Naia Beach, and her co-star Claudia Winkleman had the best reaction.
Tess Daly has certainly been making the most of the UK heatwave, and sent fans wild on Monday when she shared a snap to social media wearing a stunning black bikini.
The Strictly Come Dancing star looked incredible as she perched on top of her grey, outdoor sofa to pose for a picture as she soaked up the sun, and her co-star Claudia Winkleman was loving the look.
Tess could be seen wearing the 'Hera Bikini' from her luxury beachwear brand Naia Beach. The black two-piece features a stylish, one-shoulder top and matching bottoms with gold detailing.
The star finished off the look with a pair of gold aviator sunglasses and a straw hat, with her signature blonde locks secured into a casual ponytail.
Tess looked absolutely amazing in the picture, captioning it: "Summer uniform", and her fans rushed to the comments section to share the love.
Tess looked absolutely amazing in the black bikini
One gushed: "Looking great Tess" followed by a flame emoji, while another wrote: "A vision of beauty, you're looking absolutely gorgeous". Tess's Strictly co-star Claudia Winkleman had the best reaction, commenting: "KNOCKOUT" followed by lots of heart emojis, how sweet!
Many went on to mention Tess's husband, Vernon Kay, with one saying: "You look amazing Vernon is a lucky chap", and we couldn’t agree more.
Tess shared a series of snaps to social media
This isn’t the first time that the star has sizzled in swimwear, in fact just last month Tess sent temperatures soaring after posing in a strapless bikini from her swimwear line.
The Strictly co-host soaked up the sun at her Buckinghamshire home wearing an all-white two-piece beneath a see-through polka dot cover-up.
Tess looked gorgeous in the 'Gaia' bikini top from her brand
Tess looked like the ultimate beach babe in her brand's Gaia bandeau bikini top, which can be worn in a number of ways including strapless – like Tess modelled – halter neck, or tied in a bow around the body.
The matching bikini bottoms feature a hipster fit and statement gold circle trim for a further sprinkle of glamour.
Needless to say, her fans went wild for the dreamy photos, with one writing: "You are looking beautiful Tess!"
