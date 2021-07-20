Tess Daly shares beautiful bikini snap - and Claudia Winkleman has the best reaction Tess Daly turned up the heat

Tess Daly has certainly been making the most of the UK heatwave, and sent fans wild on Monday when she shared a snap to social media wearing a stunning black bikini.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked incredible as she perched on top of her grey, outdoor sofa to pose for a picture as she soaked up the sun, and her co-star Claudia Winkleman was loving the look.

Tess could be seen wearing the 'Hera Bikini' from her luxury beachwear brand Naia Beach. The black two-piece features a stylish, one-shoulder top and matching bottoms with gold detailing.

The star finished off the look with a pair of gold aviator sunglasses and a straw hat, with her signature blonde locks secured into a casual ponytail.

Tess looked absolutely amazing in the picture, captioning it: "Summer uniform", and her fans rushed to the comments section to share the love.

Tess looked absolutely amazing in the black bikini

One gushed: "Looking great Tess" followed by a flame emoji, while another wrote: "A vision of beauty, you're looking absolutely gorgeous". Tess's Strictly co-star Claudia Winkleman had the best reaction, commenting: "KNOCKOUT" followed by lots of heart emojis, how sweet!

Many went on to mention Tess's husband, Vernon Kay, with one saying: "You look amazing Vernon is a lucky chap", and we couldn’t agree more.

Tess shared a series of snaps to social media

This isn’t the first time that the star has sizzled in swimwear, in fact just last month Tess sent temperatures soaring after posing in a strapless bikini from her swimwear line.

The Strictly co-host soaked up the sun at her Buckinghamshire home wearing an all-white two-piece beneath a see-through polka dot cover-up.

Tess looked gorgeous in the 'Gaia' bikini top from her brand

Tess looked like the ultimate beach babe in her brand's Gaia bandeau bikini top, which can be worn in a number of ways including strapless – like Tess modelled – halter neck, or tied in a bow around the body.

The matching bikini bottoms feature a hipster fit and statement gold circle trim for a further sprinkle of glamour.

Needless to say, her fans went wild for the dreamy photos, with one writing: "You are looking beautiful Tess!"

