Tess Daly's romantic date night with Vernon Kay is so dreamy

Tess Daly just spent a wonderful family holiday in St Mawes, Cornwall. The Strictly star was joined by husband Vernon Kay and their two daughters Phoebe and Amber, staying at the stunning Hotel Tresanton – and we're so jealous of her date night meal!

The 52-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday to unveil a selection of snaps from their relaxing getaway, including the drool-worthy dinner she always enjoys whenever she stays there.

Tess revealed: "Feeling refreshed after a trip beside the sea, with @vernonkay and the girls. We walked, we ate incredible food (thanks @hoteltresanton for not taking my fave baked goats cheese salad off the menu) and we relaxed.

"Thanks to @BeachRetreats for a beautiful stay, I'm going to miss that view! Now back to work... and back to cooking my own dinners #giftedstay". Not jealous at all…

The Tresanton Hotel has the most beautiful restaurant called the Beach Club, boasting a mosaic floor and a Pelargonium-filled terrace.

Strictly star Tess tucked into her favourite meal

The south-facing venue has killer views over St Anthony's Lighthouse and the most incredible menu, so we can see why it's a firm favourite with Tess.

Her Instagram followers were just as impressed with the mouth-watering salad, with one writing: "Wow that looks amazing and that goats cheese salad – wow."

Tess' family holiday in Cornwall looked epic

Another joked: "Know how partial you are to a bit of cheese" while a third commented: "Looks superb. Hope the family all had a good one."

While she's admitted she's not a huge fan of exercising, Tess strives to eat three, healthy balanced meals a day.

Hotel Tresanton, from £255 for a double room, Booking.com

She follows a predominantly vegetarian daily diet with white meats such as fish and chicken, and tends to avoid too many refined carbohydrates.

However, she definitely doesn't shy away from her favourite treats, including cheese and a tasty breakfast. She previously joked: "I don’t swerve the pancakes or the homemade French toast!"

