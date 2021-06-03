Janette Manrara sparkles in glitzy mini dress for Strictly reunion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Janette Manrara was pictured enjoying a girls' night out on Wednesday – and looked absolutely incredible. The professional dancer reunited with her fellow dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Giada Lini for a night at Gola Restaurant in London, and they all dressed to impress.

Fans were in love with Janette's stunning gold mini dress, which highlighted her bronzed legs. The glam little number was perfectly offset with a smart white blazer, ensuring her look was dinner-appropriate.

Janette completed her attire with a pair of shimmery, strappy heels – gorgeous!

WATCH: Janette Manrara relaxed on holiday in Portugal

Meanwhile, fellow pro Nadiya showed off her abs in a tiny white crop top, and Graziano Di Prima's fiancée Giada looked lovely in a green bodycon number.

Sharing a picture of the trio posing with two other friends, Janette wrote on Instagram: "Amazing girls night w/ these wonderfully talented women at the best Italian spot in town @golarestaurant! Thank you for a FABULOUS evening!"

Janette looked stunning as she reunited with Strictly's Nadiya and Giada

Fellow dancer Dianne Buswell showed her support for the ladies by penning: "Beautiful girls". Meanwhile, Nadiya commented: "What a lovely night Love you".

Janette's fans also chimed in with cries of: "You all look gorgeous hope you all had the best night!". Another follower posted: Beautiful ladies!".

We're loving the look of Janette's glittering dress now that we're able to dress up again this summer - get this ASOS dupe quickly before it sells out.

ASOS Sequin Mini Dress, £28, ASOS

The 37-year-old star is fresh from a trip to Portugal, enjoying a much-needed catch up with her sister while husband Aljaz Škorjanec remained in the UK for work commitments.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, fellow dancer Aljaz recently revealed the secrets behind his happy marriage and his unbeatable communication with Janette.

Janette and Aljaz Škorjanec recently opened up about their marriage

"Our marriage works so well because of communication. We talk about everything and anything" revealed Aljaz.

"We've had it from day one. We also have incredible mutual respect for one another and just being each other's support system through thick and thin especially in the industry that we're a part of is so important."

