Jesy Nelson looks mesmerising in black bikini and beach curls The former Little Mix bandmate is enjoying a holiday abroad

Jesy Nelson is living her best life in paradise. The former Little Mix star wowed fans as she posted a video on her Instagram Stories, of herself pouting at the camera and showing off her fabulous figure in a black bikini.

The 30-year-old appeared to be enjoying a tropical getaway as she posed on a boardwalk in her flattering two-piece and matching black flip flops, and ruffled her hand through her beach curls.

READ: Jesy Nelson surprises fans with stunning hair transformation

Jesy panned the camera to show her followers an idyllic blue sea, as well as a group of musicians playing steel drums by the beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jesy Nelson shows off her incredible boxing skills

The popstar, who left Little Mix in December 2020 after citing mental health issues, has not yet publicly congratulated her former bandmate Perrie Edwards on the birth of her baby. Jesy no longer follows the Little Mix singers on Instagram and only follows two accounts – Diddy and Nicki Minaj.

READ: Jesy Nelson starred in Harry Potter and About a Boy - did you spot her?

GALLERY: Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne's modern home are pure luxury - see inside

Perrie, meanwhile, announced her child's birth over the weekend, sharing two black-and-white snaps of her newborn's head and foot. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," Perrie, who is dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, wrote.

Jesy looked amazing in her black bikini

"I am so proud of you and I love you so much, what an angel," her close friend and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock replied. "Proud of you always. Ly," Jade Thirlwall also wrote.

Jesy has spoken openly about leaving Little Mix and when asked by The Guardian whether she still kept in touch with her former bandmates, Jesy, who is launching her own music, said: "No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It's a big thing that's happened."

The former Little Mix singer appeared to be enjoying a tropical getaway

She also predicted the band's future, saying: "I reckon they'll look after their babies, go off and do their own things for a while, then make a comeback together. I think they're just as sick as a three. They're still doing it for girl power. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters."

Jesy admitted that quitting the group was as much to protect herself as it was to help her bandmates. "We've all had our own problems. But it's never nice to be around someone who's down and doesn't want to be there," she said. "As much as I needed to come out of it for myself, I didn't want to keep putting three other people through that as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.