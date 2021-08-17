Jesy Nelson leaves fans speechless as she makes incredible announcement She looked on fire!

Jesy Nelson has been forging her own path since leaving Little Mix, and the star wowed fans with a major announcement on Tuesday.

Posing in a tiny Union Jack-styled bikini that highlighted her toned physique, Jesy stood alongside a group of men in an outside gym.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson shows off her incredible boxing skills

The singer allowed her beautiful hair to flow down a shoulder as it reached down to her waist.

The polaroid photo simply said: "BOYZ '21," on it, and she captioned the post in the same way.

Although not confirmed, it's very likely this is to do with her new song, which she recorded with American rap icon Nicki Minaj. The song will be her first foray back after she split with Little Mix to focus on her mental health.

After recently wiping her Instagram profile, the 30-year-old promised a "new chapter" for herself.

We can't wait to hear it!

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before her fans were flooding the comments with their appreciation for the singer.

"SHE'S COMING," enthused one, while a second simply wrote: "JESY OMG," while a third added: "Aggghhhh I'm ready for this!!!"

But the vast majority of her followers were left speechless by the post, only posting heart, flame, heart eyes or crying face emojis.

Jesy's physique looked amazing and last year the star revealed the secret to her abs last year admitting that she breathed in to make her stomach appear muscular.

In a short video, the singer sat on a floor wearing a crop top to show how her 'abs' are visible when breathing in, before pulling down the top of her leggings and breathing out.

Jesy found fame as a member of Little Mix

But she still manages to keep fit, sharing some posts of her hard at work at the gym doing some boxing after they reopened following coronavirus restrictions.

She then treated herself to Nando's takeaway and it looked incredibly healthy, featuring corn on the cob, spicy brown rice, Nando's macho peas, a leafy green salad and a variety of peri-peri chicken dishes.

Chicken is one of the best foods to eat following an intense workout. It contains lots of essential proteins that help promote muscle repair and muscle growth.

According to Live Strong: "Opting for a whole food, such as brown rice, after a workout provides you with fiber and naturally occurring vitamins and minerals."

