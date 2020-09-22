Jesy Nelson's glittery bandeau top just broke the internet The Little Mix star looked incredible

Jesy Nelson just broke the internet!

The Little Mix star's fans were left gobsmacked on Friday when she posted a photo of herself wearing a glittery bandeau top on Instagram, and it's easy to see why.

The hit-maker looked absolutely sensational in the barely-there number, which stylishly showed off her impressive abs.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson shares tour of incredible woodland staycation

Jesy's comment section was jam-packed with adoring comments, including: "Can you please remember me how to breathe because this picture is breathtaking", "Gorgeous queen" and "How are you so stunning?"

Jesy looked sensational

The 29-year-old wore her long, brunette tresses curled and loose for the eye-popping photoshoot, and we love her smoky metallic eyeshadow.

The DNA singer often leaves her fans in awe of her gorgeous looks, and earlier this month rocked one of the fiercest mini dresses we've ever seen!

Jesy has been rocking some killer looks lately

The singer posed up a storm on Instagram, making a bold statement in a bodycon dress that featured a dragon motocross print, long sleeves, mesh panels and ribbed sides.

Jesy's fans certainly approved of her daring ensemble, especially her boyfriend, Our Girl star Sean Sagar, who commented: "Omg! Can you just come home please."

We are so jealous of Jesy's wardrobe!

Another fan wrote: "Oh wow… you gorgeous human." A third added: "OMG Jesy you're literally so beyond unreal."

Days earlier, the star stunned again in a deconstructed shirt dress from Alexander Wang, turning heads in the £938 designer frock.

The dress features a V-neck – which Jesy pulled down off her shoulders to create a sweetheart neckline – front button fastening, belted waist, long sleeves, button cuffs and an asymmetric hem.

Jesy wasn't the only one to rock utilitarian vibes. Her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all wore co-ordinating nude and white ensembles.

