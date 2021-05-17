Jesy Nelson surprises fans with stunning hair transformation We love Jesy's new look!

Jesy Nelson shocked fans on Friday as she uploaded a photo to her Instagram sporting long, platinum blonde locks!

The former Little Mix singer's hair looked completely different from the short, brunette bob she styled in her previous snap, and fans couldn’t get enough of the new look.

Jesy looked stunning in the photo, wearing a pair of colourful patchwork jeans paired with some blue Nike Jordan trainers and a white crop top.

She kept her makeup natural, with a light brown eyeshadow and a nude lip, making sure not to draw attention away from her new 'do.

Sharing the photo with her millions of followers, Jesy captioned the post: "No rain no flowers".

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Stunning as always love the new hairstyle", while another said: "Your hair looks amazing".

Jesy's blonde hair was a hit with fans

We are obsessed with Jesy's 90's outfit, and even more obsessed with her blonde hair, however it is not all as it seems, as the new do is actually a wig!

Jesy was quick to share a photo of her natural hair a day after she debuted her blonde do, making it clear to fans that her brunette locks were here to stay.

Although the singer's former bandmates did not comment on the new look, they recently showed their support for Jesy whilst making history at the BRIT Awards, becoming the first all-female group to win Best British Group.

Little Mix paid tribute to Jesy at the BRIT Awards

During their powerful speech, the pop stars dedicated their win to the many female groups who were overlooked in previous years, including the Spice Girls, Sugababes and All Saints.

They also made sure they paid tribute to Jesy, months after she decided to leave the band last year. "We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team," said Leigh-Anne.

She added: "We have been together for ten years, It's been the best years of our lives. We've gone through so much. We've had so much fun and made so many incredible memories."

