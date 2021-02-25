Jesy Nelson's tomboy style leaves Little Mix fans with questions The Sweet Melody singer has got fans speculating

Little Mix fans are convinced Jesy Nelson has been dropping hints about her solo music with her new posts. The Sweet Melody singer, 29, has been embracing her unique sense of style since leaving the band, taking to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of her latest edgy look.

Jesy – who went her separate ways from Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall last month – looked stunning in the snapshot, showing off her tomboy aesthetic in sportswear.

She donned a pair of black cargo pants teamed with a matching sports bra that highlighted her amazing figure.

Jesy completed her ensemble with a statement varsity jacket and a pair of lace-up platform boots. "I like boys' clothes", she captioned the picture.

Her fans were quick to comment on her post, insisting she should be able to wear whatever she wants and is a great role model for staying true to yourself.

One fan wrote: "You slay whatever clothes u want" while another shared: "Clothes are just clothes, wear whatever you want!"

Jesy's fans were searching for clues about new music

But it was Jesy's jacket emblazoned with the letter 'A' that really got people talking, with some Little Mix fans convinced it was a clue about her new music.

One commented: "I swear to god jesy, I have searched every picture 8495058484 times for any CLUES but nothing!! I smashed my phone against the wall cried on the floor and ate TWO packs of crisp because I am that excited please give us a hint, even if it’s a god damm letter from the alphabet".

The former Little Mix star's tomboy look went down a storm with fans

Jesy replied to the comment, saying: "I promise il give you some when it’s ready", confirming she would be releasing music very soon after previously dropping major hints.

The star's recent posts have been earning high praise from fans, who have thanked her for being so honest. On Wednesday evening, the Black Magic singer shared a candid post about her battle with her weight that crippled her confidence for years.

Jesy shared a throwback post with a moving message

Sharing a photo of herself lying on the floor in gym wear, she wrote: "I just saw this picture pop up on my feed and it made me feel so sad. On the day this picture was taken, I remember going to the gym with my manager and I stood in the mirror and I said, ‘god I’m so fat I just want my legs to be like this’ and I pulled my skin around to try and create a thigh gap because I genuinely believed that being skinny would make me happier.

"And even when I got to a size 8 from starving myself, I still wasn’t happy. I mentally bullied myself everyday to try to please other people. It’s taken me 10 years to realise that I’m the only person I need to please."

We're so glad Jesy has finally got her confidence back!

