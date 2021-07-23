Carol Vorderman sends fans wild in skintight bodysuit Carol Vorderman has been making the most of the sunshine

Carol Vorderman has done it again. The Countdown star sent fans wild on Friday when she shared a snap to social media wearing a skintight bodysuit.

The 60-year-old is currently soaking up the sunshine at her Welsh home, and was preparing for a day of fun water activities.

RELATED: Carol Vorderman turns up the heat in leopard print - fans react

Carol captioned the picture: "Every day is another adventure…this time we're off to catch some fish on a kayak with Joe from @catch_and_cook_pembrokeshire and my mate @what_hannah_ate_next What could possibly go wrong".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off her paddleboarding skills

The star looked sensational as she sported a make-up-free look, showing off her natural beauty. She wore her hair in loose waves and absolutely rocked the one-piece, ready to hit the water with friends.

MORE: Carol Vorderman sends temperatures soaring in corset style sports bra

Fans loved the look, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts. One wrote: "You are absolutely incredible," while another gushed: "You look amazing Carol".

Carol looked stunning in the skintight ensemble

It seems that Carol has been enjoying lots of different sporting activities during her trip, sharing her love of paddleboarding with her followers on Thursday.

But before making it to the waves, she made sure to snap a selfie in a stunning red top that perfectly highlighted her curves.

The former Countdown star looked sensational once again

She paired the red-hot item with a pair of shorts and matching sandals, as she lounged against her sofa that looked out onto the most beautiful view of the Welsh countryside.

"Went off on another paddleboarding adventure #Wales yesterday," she wrote. "I just love it…on it most days now and vaguely improving…".

Her fans were in awe of the incredible photo, and one enthused: "Yes VORDERS darling," while another added: "Gorgeous legs Carol."

Carol shared a series of snaps to her social media

Many others called the 60-year-old "gorgeous" and plenty left heart and flame emojis in the comments.

Carol only started learning to paddleboard earlier this month, and she impressed fans when she shared some clips from her first time out.

With her brunette hair left loose around her shoulders and a pair of black shades concealing her eyes, Carol looked every inch the paddleboarding pro in her black wetsuit.

DISCOVER: Carol Vorderman dons bikini top to tackle a home DIY project - watch