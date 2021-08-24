Victoria Beckham spotted in Saks Fifth Avenue - behind the till David Beckham's wife as you've never seen her before…

Victoria Beckham is one glamorous lady. Jetting off around the world while she works for her high end fashion label, the mother-of-four's life is a runway, don't you think?

So you can imagine our surprise when the former Spice Girl shared a photo of herself behind the till at Saks Fifth Avenue; the American luxury department store chain. The star was dressed in laid-back sportswear gear - including a black cap - and looked very comfortable behind the til! She wrote: "Starting off my week playing shop girl in our VB section at @saks Palm Beach!

It must be an incredibly proud moment for the star - seeing her creations in such a well-known, luxury store.

The brunette beauty's fashion brand has a legion of A-list fans. Famous faces who have stepped out in her designs include the Duchess of Sussex, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian. She even named a pair of shoes after her bestie, actress Eva Longoria.

Victoria delighted fans when she posed at Saks Fifth Avenue

Currently, Victoria's label stocks clothes and accessories in more than 500 stores in over 60 countries around the world, with the first store opening in Dover Street in Mayfair, London, in September 2014. Her fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham's flagship shop in London

In 2017, Victoria was honoured an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. After the ceremony, where she was joined by husband David Beckham and her parents, Jackie and Tony Adams, she said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."