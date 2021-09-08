Amanda Kloots showcases dancer's legs in flirty mini dress after DWTS reveal The Talk star will appear on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars

Amanda Kloots highlighted her dancer's legs in a gorgeous mini dress after being announced as one of the celebrity contestants on this year's Dancing With the Stars.

The Talk co-shot is joining a star-studded line-up and made sure to put her best forward as she shared the news on her Instagram on Wednesday.

MORE: Amanda Kloots looks unreal in skintight sportswear

Amanda looked gorgeous in a blue floral mini dress that featured a pleated skirt and puffed shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit

Pointing her toe as she stood in front of giant letters that spelled out "DWTS", Amanda shared her excitement about taking on a new challenge after a turbulent year that saw her lose her husband, Nick Cordero to COVID-19.

"I’M FREAKING OUT! This is a dream come true!" she began her post. "It's been seven years since I've danced and performed.

"In those years, I created a fitness business, became a mom, moved to a new city, went through the worst possible time in my life and then became an author and a talk show host. That girl I knew seven years ago I don’t really know anymore but I’m determined to find her again!"

MORE: Amanda Kloots shares heartbreaking clip of late husband Nick on wedding anniversary

READ: Amanda Kloots wows in gothic lace dress and sky-high heels

Amanda is joining a star-studded line-up on DWTS

She added: "I got asked today why I wanted to do this? I’m doing it for me! I want to dance again! I want to learn, rehearse, perform and grow.

"This will be all new for me. I’ve never done ballroom and really never been partnered. But in the spirit of living my life I am beyond excited to get on the dance floor, do something new and try!!

"Come with me on this journey, this absolute dream come true, as I join Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars!"

Good Morning America announced the full DWTS line-up

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "So excited to see you perform!" A second said: "That’s amazing. I am betting on you as the winner. Can’t wait!"

A third added: "Never watched but just might have to now!!! Congratulations!" and a fourth said: "You are just THE BEST! Woohoo! Go Amanda."

Amanda joins the likes of Melanie C, JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, and Matt James, among many others.

The show's 30th season will premiere on 20 September on ABC with Tyra Banks returning as the host and Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli coming back as judges.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.