Fans of Christie Brinkley will be aware that her Instagram feed is full of eye-catching photos where she dazzles in swimwear, but on Tuesday it was her daughter Sailor that caught her followers' attention.

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares an unexpected peek into her Hamptons home

Sailor had joined her mother out on their luxury boat as they enjoyed a wonderful day out on the high seas, and the 23-year-old looked sensational in a cyan string bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor sizzles in string bikini during epic adventure

Christie shared several snaps and clips from their time out on the boat, including one video that showed Sailor attempting to live up to her name and move one of the sails.

She giggled as she grabbed it, with the strings of the bikini flapping all around her in the high winds.

The star then gave the thumbs up to the camera as the wind slightly dislodged her bikini, to which a crewmate joked: "She's topless already, you just got it!"

The final snap showed mother and daughter together, with Sailor putting a fashionable blue jumper over her bikini top, while Christie looked beautiful in a red dress as she took to the helm of the vessel.

Sailor tried living up to her name!

In her caption, the model joked: "I'm not sure why I become a pirate with an Irish accent when I take the helm but I do."

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares her glam routine in striking denim outfit

MORE: Christie Brinkley's special family outing in black dress has fans concerned

She then tagged her fellow crewmates in the post, as she added: "Thank you mateys for a glorious adventure on the Beautiful and faithful @theyawlfrancesca @michael_atmore @pauljmesher @ericapelosini #sailing."

Fans loved the serene post, as one commented: "Heaven," another theorised: "Maybe your ancestors travelled over from Dublin?! It would be interesting to do a family tree maybe?!"

And others were impressed by Sailor's outfit and hair, as one wrote: "Sexy girl in the turquoise bikini," and another said: "That hair looks amazing in that wind."

Alongside Sailor, Christie is also a mother to daughter Alexa and son Jack.

The pair enjoyed a day out on the ocean waves

She recently impressed fans as she took part in a photoshoot alongside her lookalike daughters with the trio all stunning in some figure-hugging jeans.

Alexa paired her look with a bright orange shirt, while Sailor chose a grey one. Christie opted for a leather jacket with her jeans.

They also looked amazing in the shots as they showed off their best features and stared straight down the camera.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.