Kim Kardashian is paving the way for fall fashion with her latest SKIMS collection – and we want it all. Unveiling her latest teddy loungewear on Wednesday, the reality star took to Instagram to model three different sets in dark brown, cream and camel shades.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian models new SKIMS Teddy loungewear collection

Posing in the espresso pullover and joggers, Kim gushed over her latest designs:

"This new teddy collection, oh my god. These are high-waisted, super cute, and then this hoodie, sorry I don't know why I just called it a hoodie," she joked. "This zip-up, look at that logo."

Espresso zip-up pullover, $78/£107 and matching track pants, $88/£107, SKIMS

Changing into her second cream loungewear set, she explained: "Ok so here is the tighter, more sweat-panty type that goes in at the ankle. Still a high waist, and a little crop zip-up, but you guys it's all about the sherpa, I'm obsessed."

Cream zip-up crop jacket, $88/£96 and matching teddy joggers, $88/£107, SKIMS

For her third and final look, Kim rocked the beige version, telling fans: "So cute, it's camel-coloured, high-waisted and kind of a flared pant with a hoodie. So, so cute."

Tiger's eye zip-up hoodie, $88/£128, and matching track pants, $88/£107, SKIMS

Ahead of the launch, fans have been keeping a close eye on SKIMS' Instagram account and in a recent post, the brand wrote:

"Dropping Thursday, Sept 9: Teddy. Our first collection of warm fleece styles made for the great outdoors. Designed to be the ultimate transitional wardrobe to take you from in-between weather to the season's chilliest days. Drops TOMORROW, Thursday September 9 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 13 styles, 5 colors, and sizes XXS-4X. Get early access to shop at the link in bio."

SKIMS' new collection comes in 13 styles and five colors

Delighting fans with the news, we're already predicting a sellout. "Fabulous fleecing for fall," wrote one. "Need this!" added another excited shopper. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Here's to a more positive 2021! Let's go."

Our advice? You better act quick because the Teddy Collection is already flying off of the virtual shelves. Whether you're chilling at home or heading off on an adventure to the great outdoors, these loungewear sets are a must-have for autumn. Happy shopping!

